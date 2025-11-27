This Black Friday Switch 2 bundle deal comes with a free Nintendo Switch Online membership
All you need to play straight away
Nothing beats a decent freebie, and that's exactly what Nintendo is offering over at the official My Nintendo Store website when you buy a shiny new Nintendo Switch 2.
Right now, if you add the £429.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle to your basket, you automatically receive a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership at no added cost.
If that wasn't enough, you also get a bonus Luigi Ornament thrown in - perfect for adding some gamer flair to your festive decorations this year.
Grab freebies with the Switch 2 at Nintendo
The Nintendo Switch 2 is easily one of the hottest consoles this Black Friday season, with shoppers eager to secure a bargain in the lead-up to the holidays.
Due to its huge popularity with all age groups, it's an excellent potential gift - especially if you buy a bundle like this. With this deal, you're getting not just the console itself, but also one of its best games for the recipient to play right out of the box.
The Nintendo Switch Online membership is also a fantastic add-on, enabling online play and giving the owner access to a library of excellent retro games.
If you're wondering how this offer works, the code will be sent to you within thirty minutes - so keep an eye on your email inbox.
The free ornament is also a neat little gift for fans of the Super Mario series and a cute little way to liven up your Christmas decor.
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, where he helps oversee coverage of video games and related products.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine) and has also written articles for many of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
