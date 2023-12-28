Save up to $100 on gaming desks and chairs in Secretlab's after-Christmas sale

If your New Year's resolution is to take better care of your back while gaming, you're in for a treat - Secretlab's after-Christmas sales have launched and there are some excellent models on offer.

Secretlab makes some of the best gaming chairs and best gaming desks, so we're always happy to see some price cuts. While we did see a few better deals during Black Friday, these prices aren't far off. However, you'll want to act fast; the holiday season is nearly over, meaning we might not see any major sales for a good few months.

For a limited time, Secretlab is offering up to $100 off some of its most popular models, like the Secretlab Titan Evo XL, now discounted by $90 in its Evil Geniuses and Astralis editions, and you can save up to $60 off Secretlab Magnus Pro desk bundles when you add a desk mat into the mix.

You can also snag up to $100 savings on certain Secretlab classic chairs like the Titan 2020 Evil Geniuses edition, and $90 on other Omega and Titan 2020 special editions, including Game of Thrones and League of Legends-inspired seats.

Today's best Secretlab gaming chair and desk deals

Secretlab Titan Evo Astralis and Evil Geniuses: was $674 now $584 at Secretlab

Save $90 - This is a substantial saving on one of Secretlab's best gaming chairs, the Titan Evo. Unfortunately for some, though, it's only available on the XL seat, and in two colorways; Astralis and Evil Geniusees. It also comes bundled with a magnetic memory foam pillow (worth $49) for added lumbar support.

Secretlab Titan 2020: was $574 now $474 at Secretlab

Save up to $100 - You can save even more by picking up older models, including this 2020 version of the Titan. While it's only certain special and esports editions on offer and prices vary between different brandings, the models on offer include fan favorites inspired by League of Legends, Game of Thrones, and esports. It also comes packaged with a Secretlab memory foam pillow.

Secretlab Omega 2020: was $524 now $434 at Secretlab

Save $90 - As per the above, it's only certain special and esports editions on offer here, but you can also find good savings on the Omega, which is a perfect choice if you're after a slightly smaller chair. It comes with both the Secretlab memory foam head and lumbar pillow.

Secretlab Magnus: was $648 now $588 at Secretlab

Save up to $60 when you buy a desk mat - This robust and svelte desk is loaded with premium features, earning it five stars in our review. In fact, we called it the "ultimate gaming desk", appreciating its modular magnetic design, and variety of options for cable stowage. The only catch for this deal is that you'll need to throw in a desk mat (which you absolutely should). The deal covers a few branded mats and offers $40 off on Secretlab's Signature Black and Stealth mats.

Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $$898 now $838 at Secretlab

Save up to $60 when you buy a desk mat - For an even more premium option, the Magnus Pro packs even more features, including an integrated power supply column, a wide range of desktop personalization options, and excellent scope for cable management. It's an incredibly versatile sit-to-stand desk, and comes with custom height presets. As per the above, you'll need to throw in a desk mat to apply the $60 savings.

Not in the US but still on the lookout for the best Secretlab deals? Take a look at the best offers in your region below.