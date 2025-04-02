Deltarune gets surprise Chapter 3 and 4 release date at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – and they're launching very soon
It's coming to PC, PS5, and the original Switch on the same date
- Deltarune set to release on Nintendo Switch 2
- It will be a launch day title, coming out on June 5, 2025
- The release will include the brand new chapters 3 and 4
For many the Nintendo Switch was their handheld indie machine where they enjoyed a bevy of excellent non-AAA titles – it certainly was for me. And at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the company honored that heritage with a suite of indie announcements including that Deltarune will be released on June 5, the Nintendo Switch 2 launch date.
What's more, this release will include not only Chapters 1 and 2 but brand-new Chapters 3 and 4 with both new entries released on the same date.
It's been a long wait for fans to squeeze more Deltarune content from creator Toby Fox. The first chapter debuted back in 2018, and the second was released in September 2021, and finally, the wait is almost over.
Here's the full announcement trailer:
If you aren't planning to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 then fear not. As confirmed in the Deltarune trailer's YouTube description it's also coming to Steam, Switch, PS4, and PS5 on the same day (June 5).
With Chapters 1 through 4 complete fans will still need to wait for the final Chapter 5 release, which Fox has previously said is the game's "finish line."
Back in 2023 Chapter 5 was being described as "pretty far off" which aligns with the fact that in 2025 it's still not finished.
Given the roughly two years per chapter development time here's hoping Chapter 5 will be with us sometime in 2027 – though for now, I'm honestly happy to sink my teeth into two new chapters in a couple of months.
