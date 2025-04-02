Deltarune gets surprise Chapter 3 and 4 release date at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – and they're launching very soon

News
By published

It's coming to PC, PS5, and the original Switch on the same date

Crossing a road in Deltarune
(Image credit: Toby Fox)
  • Deltarune set to release on Nintendo Switch 2
  • It will be a launch day title, coming out on June 5, 2025
  • The release will include the brand new chapters 3 and 4

For many the Nintendo Switch was their handheld indie machine where they enjoyed a bevy of excellent non-AAA titles – it certainly was for me. And at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the company honored that heritage with a suite of indie announcements including that Deltarune will be released on June 5, the Nintendo Switch 2 launch date.

What's more, this release will include not only Chapters 1 and 2 but brand-new Chapters 3 and 4 with both new entries released on the same date.

It's been a long wait for fans to squeeze more Deltarune content from creator Toby Fox. The first chapter debuted back in 2018, and the second was released in September 2021, and finally, the wait is almost over.

Here's the full announcement trailer:

DELTARUNE Nintendo Switch 2 Announce Trailer - YouTube DELTARUNE Nintendo Switch 2 Announce Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

If you aren't planning to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 then fear not. As confirmed in the Deltarune trailer's YouTube description it's also coming to Steam, Switch, PS4, and PS5 on the same day (June 5).

With Chapters 1 through 4 complete fans will still need to wait for the final Chapter 5 release, which Fox has previously said is the game's "finish line."

Back in 2023 Chapter 5 was being described as "pretty far off" which aligns with the fact that in 2025 it's still not finished.

Given the roughly two years per chapter development time here's hoping Chapter 5 will be with us sometime in 2027 – though for now, I'm honestly happy to sink my teeth into two new chapters in a couple of months.

You might also like

Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector
Senior Staff Writer, News

Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch
A Nintendo Switch 2 console on a Zelda background

Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that you'll be able to pick up and play on June 5
Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order details have been revealed - here's the price, when they start, where you'll likely be able to buy it, and the best links to bookmark now
an image of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller being held

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has been revealed offering a bunch of improvements over its predecessor
See more latest
Most Popular
an image of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller being held
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has been revealed offering a bunch of improvements over its predecessor
John Krasinski with a flashlight in a dark space in Apple TV+&#039;s Fountain of Youth
Apple TV+ has discovered the Fountain of Youth and you can jump in this May when the movie starts streaming
a photo of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Bad news, foldable fans – the rumored Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone could be harder to get hold of than we first thought
Nintendo Switch 2 – everything we learned
Everything we learned from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including the new Mario Kart, pricing for the console, and some fancy new features
Nintendo Switch 2 Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment sees Zelda take the lead, plus upgraded Switch 2 Editions bring Hyrule GPS and new memories to the best Switch Zelda games
Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 on table below TV
Sony launches two new budget soundbars – one with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and one with big surround-sound for cheap
Kirby Air Riders
Kirby Air Riders announced at the Switch 2 Direct as Nintendo throws in another racing game to the mix
ransomware avast
When it comes to security, public Wi-Fi could be a risky choice for commuters worldwide
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
Google warns North Korean spies are gaining positions in Western firms
Image of new QD-OLED monitor
Say goodbye to disruptive OLED Care prompts on monitors - MSI will extend OLED Care 2.0 function to 24 hours