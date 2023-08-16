Batman: Arkham Trilogy gets a release date for Nintendo Switch

Rocksteady has announced an October 13 release date for Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch.

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy was announced for the handheld back in June during a Nintendo Direct broadcast with a brand-new trailer showcasing gameplay of the definitive versions of the games.

The trilogy will feature Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight, as well as every piece of post-launch content. This means users will also have access to Arkham Knight's DLC, which will include other playable characters like Batgirl, Robin, and Nightwing.

Experience Gotham City in a whole new way when the #ArkhamTrilogy comes to Nintendo Switch on October 13th!Special thanks to @cjwardart for this amazing piece celebrating our Dark Knight 🦇 pic.twitter.com/S8mQ249CHlAugust 15, 2023 See more

Rocksteady revealed the release date in a Twitter post with brand new artwork by artist Christian Ward, depicting the caped crusader Batman alongside other iconic comic book characters from DC, such as Joker, Harley Quinn, Robin, Catwoman, Mr. Freeze, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and more.

The first game in the trilogy is Arkham Asylum, which was first released in 2009 for PS3 and Xbox 360. It later arrived on PS4 and PC, and two years later, Arkham City launched, followed by Arkham Knight in 2015. Asylum and City in particular have been praised over the years as some of the best superhero games you can play to this day.

Arkham Origins, which launched in 2013 and was developed by WB Montreal, is absent from the collection but is still part of the same universe and overarching storyline.

Rocksteady is currently working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - which will centre around the titular anti-heroes, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot - is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game was originally scheduled for a 2023 release but was delayed to February 2, 2024 after the early gameplay was received negatively by fans.

