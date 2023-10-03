Nintendo Switch players are sharing their frustration after Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes completely ignore the console

NetherRealm Studios has released a new update for Mortal Kombat 1, rolling it out across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but unfortunately, Nintendo Switch players are having to wait a little longer for any sort of update.

Designed to target in-game fixes and character-specific adjustments, the update was rolled out alongside a Tweet via the Mortal Kombat 1 page, stating that “The latest patch is now available for #MK1 across platforms. Be sure to update your game to make sure you are kombat ready.” But, when you visit the official patch notes , there’s no reference to the Nintendo Switch.

The latest patch is now available for #MK1 across platforms. Be sure to update your game to make sure you're kombat ready.See all patch notes here: https://t.co/KWxVCCCr3o pic.twitter.com/0KGixv4t9sOctober 2, 2023 See more

The release of Mortal Kombat 1 on the handheld hybrid console hasn’t been smooth sailing thus far. In fact, Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch has been slammed as ‘garbage’ by gamers, so the release of a patch to target its performance is definitely needed. But, this lack of acknowledgment within the patch notes isn’t going unnoticed.

In response to the Tweet, and in turn the update as a whole, the frustration of Switch players is being shared. Many users have replied to the Tweet asking when a Nintendo Switch patch will arrive, and why it seems to be missed out on the list when it’s the platform that most desperately needs some work, even going so far as to ask whether the Switch version is being forgotten.

Switch patch? Any acknowledgement of it unlike the radio silence that's been going on? @noobde so disappointedOctober 2, 2023 See more

However, a patch on Nintendo Switch isn’t the only thing players are requesting. The game still has some serious crashing issues, including crashes across Xbox Series X|S and PS5 when a female kombatant is in the “Finish Her” sequence, and throughout the Invasion mode. These are just a few issues being brought to light by players in response to the most recent patch notes.

Can we fix the crashing on female kombatants when they're put in a finish state please!October 2, 2023 See more

With Ed Boon clarifying that the state of the Nintendo Switch port wasn’t ideal, and promising it would be fixed soon, hopefully, it isn’t too long before the game receives a well-needed update on the console - it’s just impossible to say when exactly we can expect to see it.

Despite its performance on Nintendo Switch, Mortal Kombat 1 could be one of the best fighting games.