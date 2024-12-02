My favorite Xbox racing wheel has dropped to a record-low price at Amazon's Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is upon us once again, and with it comes a record-low price for one of the best Xbox racing wheels you can buy. It's worth checking these deals out today, though, as the entire Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales event will be over come tomorrow.

Getting right into it, then, the Logitech G920 racing wheel is currently down to $188.41 (was $299.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, the Logitech G29 (that's the PlayStation version of the same wheel) has dropped to $199.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon. Massive savings in both cases, even if it's not quite a record-low price for the G29 specifically.

Savings are pretty grand in the UK, too! The Logitech G920 is almost half price here, coming in at just £179 (was £349.99) at Amazon. The Logitech G29 fares just as well, available at just £178.99 (was £259) at the retail giant, too.

Today's best Logitech racing wheel deals

If you're interested in sorting out a racing sim setup on PC or console but don't really know where to start, the Logitech G920 and Logitech G29 both offer a fantastic entry-level experience. Like so many of the best PS5 racing wheels, and the best PC racing wheels, these are plug-and-play options that require no complicated setup nor do they feature a steep learning curve.

Simply plug them into your platform of choice and you're good to go, as most of the best racing games have racing wheel compatibility and profiles all ready to go.

For more information, you can read our Logitech G920 review, and as that model is practically identical to the G29 bar its platform differences, you'll get a good idea of what to expect with both. It's one of the best Xbox racing wheels around and perfectly suited to titles like Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5. That naturally also applies to the G29 and its pairing with Gran Turismo 7, F1 24, and more.

