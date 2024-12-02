My favorite Xbox racing wheel has dropped to a record-low price at Amazon's Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is upon us once again, and with it comes a record-low price for one of the best Xbox racing wheels you can buy. It's worth checking these deals out today, though, as the entire Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales event will be over come tomorrow.
Getting right into it, then, the Logitech G920 racing wheel is currently down to $188.41 (was $299.99) at Amazon. Meanwhile, the Logitech G29 (that's the PlayStation version of the same wheel) has dropped to $199.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon. Massive savings in both cases, even if it's not quite a record-low price for the G29 specifically.
Savings are pretty grand in the UK, too! The Logitech G920 is almost half price here, coming in at just £179 (was £349.99) at Amazon. The Logitech G29 fares just as well, available at just £178.99 (was £259) at the retail giant, too.
Today's best Logitech racing wheel deals
Here we have a record-low price at Amazon for the Logitech G920 this Cyber Monday. If you've been keen to purchase a plug-and-play wheel - but you're typically scared away by those sky-high prices - then this deal might be worth checking out. Especially if you're a Forza head.
Price check: Best Buy - $199.99 | Dell - $199.99
UK price: Amazon - £179 | Currys - £179
A clean $100 off the Logitech G29 is an exceptional deal. We have seen it go slightly cheaper at prior sales events, but this is still a superb discounted price for one of the best PS5 racing wheels around. If you regularly play the likes of Gran Turismo 7 or F1 24, the G29 comes highly recommended.
Price check: Best Buy - $199.99 | Dell - $199.99
UK price: Amazon - £178.99 | Argos - £179.99
If you're interested in sorting out a racing sim setup on PC or console but don't really know where to start, the Logitech G920 and Logitech G29 both offer a fantastic entry-level experience. Like so many of the best PS5 racing wheels, and the best PC racing wheels, these are plug-and-play options that require no complicated setup nor do they feature a steep learning curve.
Simply plug them into your platform of choice and you're good to go, as most of the best racing games have racing wheel compatibility and profiles all ready to go.
For more information, you can read our Logitech G920 review, and as that model is practically identical to the G29 bar its platform differences, you'll get a good idea of what to expect with both. It's one of the best Xbox racing wheels around and perfectly suited to titles like Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5. That naturally also applies to the G29 and its pairing with Gran Turismo 7, F1 24, and more.
Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best Logitech racing wheel deals in your region.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.