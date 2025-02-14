My favorite wireless gaming headset of recent times has got a chunky discount on it ahead of Presidents' Day

I'm always looking for discounts and deals on SteelSeries gaming headsets, as they are just so good, and I always think they're worth recommending. And that's what I'm doing today.

Cutting to it, my favorite gaming headset from 2024, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, has a healthy discount on it over at Walmart ahead of Presidents' Day which brings it down well below the $100 mark.

The particular variant is the Arctis Nova 5P which is down to just $99.51 at Walmart. This is excellent value for money; even at its full price, it's a superb headset proposition so this is a very welcome opportunity.

To furnish you with a few more details, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is comfortably my favorite gaming headset to come out in the past couple of years.

It offers that supreme SteelSeries gaming audio quality right out of the box, the compatibility and versatility are exceptional (especially on the 5X model), it's lightweight and comfortable, has a crystal clear mic, and also offers compatibility with a brilliant companion app in which you can choose EQ presets while playing games.

This 5P variant, as a result, is very much one of the best PS5 headsets money can buy right now. If you're not in the US, then check out the latest prices below on the Nova 5 Wireless headset wherever you are in the world.

