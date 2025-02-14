My favorite wireless gaming headset of recent times has got a chunky discount on it ahead of Presidents' Day

I'm always looking for discounts and deals on SteelSeries gaming headsets, as they are just so good, and I always think they're worth recommending. And that's what I'm doing today.
Cutting to it, my favorite gaming headset from 2024, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, has a healthy discount on it over at Walmart ahead of Presidents' Day which brings it down well below the $100 mark.
The particular variant is the Arctis Nova 5P which is down to just $99.51 at Walmart. This is excellent value for money; even at its full price, it's a superb headset proposition so this is a very welcome opportunity.
Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals
This is a super opportunity to get one of the best gaming headsets of recent times with a whole chunk off. This PlayStation variant works well with PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - if you're looking for the Xbox version, I've included the lowest price on that variant below.
Xbox: $119.99 at Amazon
UK price: was £129.99 now £99.46 at Amazon
To furnish you with a few more details, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is comfortably my favorite gaming headset to come out in the past couple of years.
It offers that supreme SteelSeries gaming audio quality right out of the box, the compatibility and versatility are exceptional (especially on the 5X model), it's lightweight and comfortable, has a crystal clear mic, and also offers compatibility with a brilliant companion app in which you can choose EQ presets while playing games.
This 5P variant, as a result, is very much one of the best PS5 headsets money can buy right now. If you're not in the US, then check out the latest prices below on the Nova 5 Wireless headset wherever you are in the world.
Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 deals
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The best Nintendo Switch accessory I've ever used is back on sale ahead of Presidents' Day
I review PS5 games for a living, and these are the only deals worth your time in the Presidents' Day sales