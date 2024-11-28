My favorite Limited Edition DualSense has just received its first discount and it's one for true Fortnite fans

True Fortnite gamers won't want to miss this. A highly sought-after Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller has received its first price cut at Amazon just in time for Black Friday and it's one that fans of the free-to-play battle royale will love.

Of course, I'm talking about the DualSense Wireless Controller Fortnite Limited Edition, which is on sale for just $79 (was $84.99) at Amazon. This $5.99 discount is the first sale I've seen on this model and takes it down to a new lowest-ever price at the online retail giant.

If you've had your eye on it for some time and have been waiting for the perfect chance to pick it up, then now is the time to strike. The collectible Limited Edition nature of this controller also makes it a great gift option for the Fortnite fan in your life.

First discount on the Fortnite DualSense

This might not be the strongest Black Friday PS5 controller or Black Friday PS5 deal that I've seen, but any first discount on a controller like this is worthy of your time. As a Limited Edition, there's no saying how long stock will last so this might be your best chance to get one on sale before they're gone for good.

I'm quite a big fan of this DualSense, mainly because of its epic design. I love the little Peely illustration on the right-hand grip, not to mention all the other characters hidden across the controller. This is a fantastic choice for Fortnite fans on PS5.

If you're after even more DualSense deals, you can browse some other discounts in your region below.