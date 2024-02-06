Mortal Kombat 1's third DLC fighter gets an early access release date

Producer Warner Bros. Games has revealed a release date for "early access" to Mortal Kombat 1's third DLC character.

DC's Peacemaker, who you may recognize from James Gunn's TV series by the same name, will be coming to Mortal Kombat 1 in "early access" on February 28. This likely refers to those who own the Kombat Pack - Mortal Kombat 1's season pass of sorts. If Peacemaker's release follows the same format as the second DLC character Quan Chi, the warped anti-hero will be available for separate purchase a week later.

However, it's worth noting that this hasn't been confirmed yet. In a Tweet from Warner Bros. Games, the publisher announced that "early access will be available on February 28, along with the arrival of the new season around the same time. Details on both will be coming later this month."

You can see the Tweet for yourself, below.

Peacemaker is preparing for his arrival in the New Era. Early access will be available on February 28, along with the arrival of the new season around the same time. Details on both will be coming later this month. #MK1 @MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/ysoSUWSw6gFebruary 5, 2024 See more

As you can see, things are still pretty vague beyond that initial early access date.

John Cena, who plays Peacemaker in the TV series and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, will be reprising his role in Mortal Kombat 1, which also uses his physical likeness for the character. Cena rose to prominence as part of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and is regarded by many to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Peacemaker isn't the first famous comic book character to feature in NetherRealm Studios' fighting game, either. Omni-Man from Amazon's Invincible joined the title's roster last year. The mustached Superman-gone-wrong was played by the gruff and iconic J.K. Simmons, who also portrayed the character in the TV series.

Fans of The Boys can also expect superhuman antagonist Homelander to join Mortal Kombat 1 later on down the line. Contrary to Omni-Man and Peacemaker, however, Homelander won't be voiced by Anthony Starr, his original actor (via Eurogamer).

If you're after more games like Mortal Kombat 1, check out our list of the best fighting games. We've also put together a list of the best superhero games, too.