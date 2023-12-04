New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer gives us Quan Chi's release date and shows off another Peacemaker teaser

Gloriously violent fighting game Mortal Kombat 1 has received a new trailer showing off iconic sorcerer Quan Chi while also giving us a release date for the return of the classic series antagonist. We also got a sneak peek at DC's Peacemaker, who's slated to join the fight in 2024.

This new trailer is a treat for fans, showing off Quan Chi's dark magic. Portals, tentacles, and glowing green bones are par for the course here. However you slice it, Quan Chi has lost none of his touch.

We now know that the vile sorcerer will be joining Mortal Kombat 1's roster on December 14 as part of the Kombat Pack - the game's version of a season pass - or as a standalone purchase from December 21.

What's more, we also got a glimpse of Peacemaker, a warped vigilante from the world of DC Comics. This version, played by wrestler and meme sensation John Cena, is plucked right out of James Gunn's Peacemaker series from the DC Cinematic Universe. Peacemaker is a brutal, morally ambiguous character who dispenses violence and one-liners with ease. In other words, he'll fit right in amongst Mortal Kombat's ensemble.

The trailer also gives us tour first look at Khamelion, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with support moves. She's also available as part of the Kombat Pack or as a standalone purchase.

Peacemaker isn't the only prominent character from outside of the Mortal Kombat universe to make an appearance as part of the game's ongoing DLC releases. We've also seen Omni-Man from gritty animated series Invincible join the fray. Very much a Superman-gone-wrong, Omni-Man is a superhuman alien played by the talented J.K. Simmons, fresh from playing another ultra-powered menace in Baldur's Gate 3. In case you missed the news, the mustached menace is currently available for purchase.

Homelander, another super-powered antagonist from Amazon's gritty drama The Boys, will also be joining Mortal Kombat 1's roster. That said, we still don't have a release date for him, so those looking to play as everyone's favorite emotionally stunted, authoritarian horror will have to wait a little longer.

