Mortal Kombat 1 teases new DLC character Omni-Man in brutal new trailer

Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming DLC character, Omni-Man, has received his own first-look trailer, showing off a selection of vicious attacks and appropriately bloody finishers.

Played by veteran actor J.K. Simmons, Omni-Man is a superhuman antagonist from Robert Kirkman's Invincible comic series, which was later adapted into an animated series for Amazon. Omni-Man is set to arrive in Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the first Kombat Pack, which is also included with the game's premium edition.

The DLC also includes Quan Chi, Ermac, Homelander, Peacemaker, and Takeda. Superhero enjoyers will recognize Homelander from Amazon's satirically charged TV series The Boys, while D.C. fans will remember Peacemaker from the James Gunn TV show by the same name as well as the charmingly chaotic 2021 Suicide Squad film.

The trailer itself shows off the full spectrum of Omni-Man's superhuman brutality, depicting him going to town on series legends Liu Kang and Scorpion. In one particularly bloody finisher, Omni-Man grabs Scorpion and holds him in front of a subway in a homage to one of the most chilling scenes from the Invincible TV series.

Omni-Man is also depicted squeezing Liu Kang's head open like an overripe watermelon, in another reference to a particularly dark moment from the TV show. It's clear that NetherRealm Studios has captured the frenetic callousness of Omni-Man's fighting style.

Despite this exciting new DLC on the horizon, it hasn't been entirely smooth sailing for the latest entry in the classic fighting game series. The game launched with a number of problems, including a subpar Nintendo Switch port and a bug that unfairly advantaged player one. Though both problems have since been fixed, it's clear that Mortal Kombat 1 had a far tougher launch than would have been ideal.

Despite these earlier issues, it's a real treat to see J.K. Simmons' Omni-Man realized in the world of Mortal Kombat. The cold-blooded antagonist feels right at home in Mortal Kombat 1's violent and uncompromising world.

