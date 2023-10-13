Call of Duty: Mobile now has a cat that turns into a gun for some reason

Activision has released a new Call of Duty: Mobile cosmetic bundle featuring a shapeshifting cat that can turn into a firearm.

The brand new Metal Claws Draw cosmetic pack was released today (October 13) alongside a new trailer showcasing this strange yet wonderful weapon skin that can also be your furry friend.

The cosmetic bundle includes the Hunter's Prowl epic skin for Operator Rodion, which turns him into a white fluffy cat, an ornate mask, a waistcoat, and claws to complete the look, as well as a backpack specially designed for carrying around your pet.

Get the claws out and scratch your way to the top 🐈Metal Claws Draw is live now! pic.twitter.com/gbdf4KGfsAOctober 13, 2023 See more

The best part of the pack is the legendary Locus skin, Metal Whiskers. The cinematic trailer shows the cat jumping into action before transforming into a glowing red rifle. Makes sense. Sadly you won't see this transformation in-game, but the weapon is still lovely to look at.

It seems that the developers are cat lovers because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone have introduced two more Operators called Sgt. Pspsps and Sgt. Sprinkles, both of whom arrived with their own cat-themed firearms as well.

During the recent CoD: Next event it was announced that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will launch in spring 2024, alongside new reveals for the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, including a brand-new game mode for the series called Cutthroat.

As of today, nearly two years after the initial announcement, Microsoft has officially acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal amounting to $69 billion.

The CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) approved the deal earlier today and was later finalized, but despite the acquisition, any and all future Call of Duty games will still be available on PlayStation consoles due to a binding contract.

For more check out our list of the best FPS games, as well as the best Xbox Series X games to play right now.