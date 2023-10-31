Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake in the “production readiness stage” while fans will have to wait longer for Control 2

Remedy Entertainment has provided development updates on a number of its upcoming games, including Control 2 and the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake.

The updates were published in Remedy’s Q3 2023 note to investors , which was posted today (October 31). The company’s CEO, Tero Virtala, also noted that the critical reception for Alan Wake 2 “has been amazing”, but admitted it’s “too early to draw conclusions on the game’s commercial success”.

Speaking about the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, Virtala stated that the project has now entered the “production readiness stage”. He said: “We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success.”

Meanwhile, the sequel to Control currently remains in the “proof-of-concept stage”. Virtala added that the plans for it are “ambitious”, but that “good progress” has been made in the game build and designs.

“We will continue at this stage for the next few quarters. We focus on proving the identified key elements before moving to the next stage and scaling up the team,” he explained.

Otherwise, updates were provided for co-op multiplayer game Condor, which has also now moved to the production readiness stage, with Virtala noting that the company is in “a better position to create a game players can engage with for years” now having gained greater insight into creating service-based games. Meanwhile, Remedy hopes that the mysterious Codename Vanguard will be able to complete its proof-of-concept stage by the end of the year.