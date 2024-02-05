Mads Mikkelsen will not be returning for Death Stranding 2 confirms Hideo Kojima

Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima has confirmed that renowned actor Mads Mikkelsen will not be returning for the upcoming sequel Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Taking to Twitter, Kojima confirmed that Mikkelsen would not be reprising his role as Clifford 'Cliff' Unger, a United States Army Special Forces captain who finds himself embroiled in the metaphysical horror at the center of Death Stranding's plot.

"If you have played [Death Stranding] 1 to the end, you will understand," begins Kojima's Tweet. "Mads' Cliff will remain in the story of Death Stranding and in your memories forever. It is because we care about the character of Cliff that he will not appear in [Death Stranding] 2, Please understand."

If you have PLAYED DS1 to the end, you will understand. Cliff is a character who played a very important and special role in Death Stranding. Mads understood this and performed it beautifully. Mads' Cliff will remain in the story of Death Stranding and in your memories forever.… https://t.co/WzECINz6vRFebruary 3, 2024 See more

Without spoiling too much, the end of Cliff's story in the first Death Stranding is conclusive and satisfying, with the game giving his character a full arc. However, the same can be said for Higgs (Troy Baker), Death Stranding's central antagonist. Unlike Cliff, however, Higgs appears to be returning in the upcoming sci-fi thriller despite being defeated by protagonist Sam Bridges (Norman Reedus) towards the end of the first game.

This led fans to wonder if Cliff would also be making a return. Kojima said in a previous Tweet that he has "received many enthusiastic messages" asking if Cliff will return in Death Stranding 2. However, in this Tweet, Kojima also confirmed that "Mads is not appearing in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach."

However, even without Mads Mikkelsen, Death Stranding 2 looks as though it'll be chocked full of great acting, supernatural mystery, and trademark Kojima weirdness, all shown off in a new trailer revealed at Sony's January 2024 State of Play event. From creepy puppets to the return of Higgs, the trailer provides plenty of new mysteries and a few Easter eggs for longtime fans.

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach is slated for release in 2025 as a PS5 exclusive.

