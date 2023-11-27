Looking for an elusive Cyber Monday Steam Deck deal? See the top discounts on these alternatives

Loads of Cyber Monday gaming deals are popping up now that it’s finally the big day in the US and UK, but if you’re searching for compelling deals on the Steam Deck, Valve’s superb gaming PC handheld console, then there’s a strong chance that you’re not having much luck right now. Although Valve is no stranger to offering Steam Deck discounts during their own seasonal sale periods, it seems very unlikely that any major offers will pop up between now and the end of Cyber Monday in just a few hours.

This is most likely thanks to the recent arrival of the new Steam Deck OLED, an enhanced version of the original Steam Deck that has been flying off shelves since it was introduced just a few weeks ago. It simply doesn’t make sense to offer any serious discount on such recently released hardware, so we’ve been hard at work looking for the best alternatives that you can get on sale right now. From mobile controllers that will transform your phone into a competent handheld gaming console, to powerful handheld PC systems like the Asus ROG Ally, these are some of the best options around if you’re looking to save some cash and still get an experience similar to the one that you would have with a Steam Deck.

Today's best Steam Deck alternative deals

Asus ROG Ally (AMD Ryzen Z1): was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - It's no exaggeration to say that the Asus ROG Ally handheld is an absolute beast in terms of pure gaming power. Boasting impressive specs that should see you playing the vast majority of games with no issue, this is our top Steam Deck alternative as it offers a similar handheld PC experience. For even better performance, consider splashing out on the pricier AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme version. Price check: Asus - $499

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is a solid Steam Deck alternative that offers similar handheld play at a much more accessible price. Although not technically a handheld PC, you can still play plenty of games on it and this brilliant value bundle nets you the console with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, one of the system's most desirable exclusive titles, out of the box for the same price as just the console on its own. Price check: Best Buy - $299.99

Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle: $349 at Walmart

The more recent Nintendo Switch OLED offers some pleasant enhancements compared to the original system. This includes an improved screen, better speakers, and more internal storage space. This bundle lets you buy a special edition version of the console with a copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the price of just the console on its own. Price check: Best Buy - $349.99

Backbone One PlayStation Edition (2nd Gen, USB-C): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The right mobile controller can turn your phone into a capable gaming handheld. This 2nd Gen Black version of the Backbone One mobile controller is compatible with the most recent iPhone series and Android phones via USB-C. It works fantastically with plenty of mobile games in addition to game streaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming and is currently at its lowest-ever price. Price check: Backbone - $69.99

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - A device primarily designed for game streaming, the Logitech G Cloud is perfect if you enjoy using cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia GeForce Now. It can also download and play compatible mobile titles natively from the Google Play Store, making it a solid option for those who enjoy the likes of Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Mobile. Price check: Walmart - $439.90

Don't worry if you're outside of the US. We've tracked down all the best deals on these products in your region below.

