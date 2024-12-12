Leak seems to reveal that Epic Games Store will offer 16 free games for the holidays

The Epic Games Store will be hosting a game giveaway this month per leak

16 titles will reportedly be up for grabs

It could begin later today

Much like in previous years, it appears as though the Epic Games Store will be giving away a number of free titles in order to celebrate the festive season.

That’s according to known leaker ‘billbil-kun’, writing for the French gaming blog dealabs. The leaker states that this year the Epic Games Store will be giving away 16 free PC games at a frequency of one every 24 hours.

The giveaway will reportedly begin later today December 12 and run until January 9, 2025. No concrete information is known about which games will be given away, but the leaker says that any of the 16 may be DLCs rather than full releases.

If previous year’s events are anything to go by, we should expect a pretty decent selection of titles. Last year's favorite freebies included Destiny: The Legacy Collection, Ghostwire Tokyo, and A Plague Tale: Innocence.

According to the same source, the generous 33% off discount coupon may not be returning in this year’s holiday sale. This discount allowed you to save 33% on basically any game, which made for some pretty brilliant savings on all kinds of releases. Unfortunately, the leaker has “not detected anything about its return” so cannot say whether it will be back this time around.

If you’re interested in claiming this year’s free games, all you will need is an Epic Games Store account. You should be able to redeem in your web browser, so there’s no need to even download to Epic Games Store PC application if you don’t want to.

You might also like...