Jump on this excellent deal for the Hyperkin Duke Xbox controller while stocks last

Hyperkin's up-to-date version of the legendary 'Duke' Xbox controller is currently down to a record-low price at Amazon US. But stock is selling through fast, meaning you may want to act now if you want to secure the gamepad for yourself.

Its inherent clunkiness means it isn't quite one of the best Xbox controllers, but it's certainly one of the best early Black Friday Xbox controller deals we've seen so far. It's currently selling for just $42.69 at Amazon US, down from its usual retail price of $64.99.

For those unfamiliar, the 'Duke' is the term affectionately given to the original Xbox console's infamously mammoth controller. Its diabolical combination of oversized grips and tiny, thumb-destroying face buttons led to the manufacturer swiftly creating a slimmer controller with much better ergonomics overall.

Still, the Duke holds a special place in the hearts of gamers of the time. And the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox Series X captures that magic exquisitely. The controller is overall faithful to that original model, but modernities like the Xbox Series X's Share button and additions of the bumpers bring it more up to speed. Though, yes, those oddball white and black buttons are still present on this updated gamepad.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller (20th Anniversary Edition): was $64.99 now $42.69 at Amazon

Save $22 - This is the lowest price we've seen to date for the 20th Anniversary edition of the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One, it's a gamepad that legacy Xbox fans will love.

If you're finding the Hyperkin Duke has run out of stock, there's plenty more excellent Xbox controller deals happening now, well ahead of Black Friday. Have a look below to see if there's a deal that suits you.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Special Edition): was $69.99 now $49.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 - A superb discount for one of the Xbox Wireless Controller's nicest special editions. Right now, it's cheaper than several other colorways for the gamepad. Stock is lasting an impressively long time, too, given the usual demand for this variant. Price check: Target - $49.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Midnight Blue: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The gorgeous Midnight Blue special edition color doesn't get discounted often. And right now, it's down to its lowest ever Amazon price. Well worth snapping up as price drops for this beautiful gamepad are rare.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: was $99.99 now $75 at Amazon

Save $25 - This is the lowest we've seen this premium controller get to for a good while now. If you're a fan of customizable controllers, then this Razer model is a great addition to your gaming setup. Price check: Razer - $99.99

Turtle Beach Recon Wired Controller: Was $60 now $39.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is an impressively low price for the popular Turtle Beach gamepad that prioritizes quality voice chat options. If you're a fan of wired controllers, then be sure to check this deal out before the stocks are gone. Price check: Best Buy - $39.99

For even more early deals, check out our Black Friday gaming deals page, as well as our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals for savings on top hardware and video games ahead of the sales event.