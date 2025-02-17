I've used this Seagate external SSD for PS5 for months and find it even easier to recommend at this lowest-ever price

Extra console storage is always welcome even if you're not in dire need of it, and if you've been keeping an eye out for an external solution to help ease the burden of your PS5 and PS4 game backlog then we've got the deal for you this Presidents' Day.

Solving your external game storage ones in one fell swoop, you can save 25% on the 2TB variant of the Seagate Game Drive External SD for PS5 right now over at Amazon. While not labeled as an 'official' deal of today's Presidents' Day sales, this is certainly a discount worth taking note of.

The discount takes the 2TB model down to $164.99 at Amazon (was $219.99) and marks a new lowest-ever price for the external hard drive. You can see some more details on the deal below, and I've also included the 1TB model for reference in case you don't need as much as 2TB.

Today's best PS5 external hard drive and SSD deal

I really liked the Seagate Game Drive External SSD for PS5 when I reviewed it last year. It's incredibly easy to set up and use, the design and build are excellent, and the performance is robust - if not spectacular. In fact, it was only really some uninspiring, middle-of-the-road speeds which disappointed in my testing.

Despite those middling speeds though, the hard drive is still one I'd recommend. It's from Seagate so it's reliable and has pedigree, consistent performance, and even a sweet PS5-white aesthetic to boot, so will look just the part in most setups as a quality PS5 external hard drive.

If you're outside of the US then check out the latest and lowest price on the Seagate External SSD for PS5 below, wherever you are in the world.