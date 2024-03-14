Indie RPG Sea of Stars is getting a co-op mode

Sabotage Studio, developers of the indie role-playing game (RPG) Sea of Stars, has announced that the game has been played by over five million people and teased an upcoming co-op mode.

A new trailer for the upcoming mode was released yesterday (March 13) in celebration of this hefty milestone. The mode will be called “Single Player+” and will let you explore Sea of Stars with up to two other players. You can catch a short glimpse of some multiplayer traversal in the teaser below:

Although this mode will try to stay “true to the game’s core turn-based roots”, it will feature an intriguing all-new “Co-op timed hits” mechanic during turn-based combat encounters. Further details will be released soon, but, judging by the name alone, this seems likely to be some kind of time-based special move that requires coordination between all players to successfully accomplish.

We were big fans of Sea of Stars here at TechRadar Gaming and praised it when it was first released in August last year. In our Sea of Stars review, Staff Writer Cat Bussell awarded the game a glowing four out of five stars. She praised the deep, rewarding combat, the impressive soundtrack, the charming pixel art visuals, and the delightful writing.

While the game did make our guide to the best JRPGs, our review highlighted the lack of character customization and the slightly dull dual protagonists as a couple of its flaws. This upcoming mode might not directly address either of these issues, but it's easy to imagine that being able to play with a friend will only enhance the experience further.

The update is going to come to all of the platforms where Sea of Stars is currently available. That's Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, for those keeping track.

If you’re interested in giving the game a go ahead of the update, the RPG is also currently part of Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and the PlayStation Plus Extra Premium membership tiers, meaning that subscribers can play the title at no extra cost.

If you want to play Sea of Stars right now, be sure to visit our guides to the cheapest Xbox Game Pass deals and the cheapest PlayStation Plus deals.