In-game currency is being offered in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as a form of compensation

Players who purchased the deluxe edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have been able to play the game ahead of its public launch on February 2, but it hasn't been smooth sailing in the slightest. Fortunately, despite its downtime, Rocksteady Games has started compensating those who purchased this edition with in-game currency to apologize.

In a message sent to deluxe edition owners, Rocksteady stated, "We recognize that you’ve been patient with us during our initial launch server updates, and we’d like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again!" For those curious, this equates to around $20/£16 if you were to buy the currency in-game.

Although it's not a huge amount of compensation for two significant maintenance periods, 2000 LuthorCoins will, however, score you a skin or two from the in-game cosmetics shop, depending on the rarity. For the most part, standard skins are available for around 1000 coins, while Deluxe and Legendary skins will set you back upwards of 2000.

Outfits aren't the only thing you'll be able to redeem your coins for either. If you wanted to get a little more bang for your compensated buck, then you could cash in on a couple of emotes. That said, there's not a massive amount of choice when it comes to what to spend your LuthorCoins on since no content is locked behind microtransactions.

But, it's better than no compensation following some serious hours of downtime when you've purchased a game specifically to play it early. Hopefully, the rest of the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League goes smoothly, and no more coins have to be dished out.

We've got a guide to the best superhero games if you're looking for a similar game filled with familiar faces to play through. However, if you want something a little more high-stakes and solo, then our guide to the best FPS games is worth checking out.