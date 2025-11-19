The Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3) is now only £379.99 (was £499.99) at Box and I can say that it's worth every penny.

I bought this tablet for £459 from Lenovo when it first launched back in January and I've been loving my time with it so far. It's the perfect size, with a 2.5K 165Hz 8.8-inch screen that's ideal for on-the-go gaming.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is also super snappy and makes it ideal for playing everything from Zenless Zone Zero to Call of Duty: Mobile at max settings. With this Black Friday deal, the value is genuinely off the charts!

I use my Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3) every day and think that it's the perfect companion. The lovely 2.5K screen means that my favorite series on services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix look sublime, and it's great for YouTube too.

Its powerful processor makes it a good fit for gaming, which is primarily what it's marketed for with all the Legion branding, and I've never had any trouble getting even the most demanding titles like Zenless Zone Zero running smoothly.

It has some surprisingly smart features, like two separate Type-C ports - one on the side and one on the bottom. This might sound pointless, but it's a life-saver if, like me, you love to browse your tablet in bed and don't want an annoying wire sticking into your pillow.

The tablet also comes loaded with Lenovo's 'ColdFront' cooling tech with a dedicated vapor chamber to dispel heat. It seems to work fantastically in my experience, as I've never had to deal with overheating even if I play with the tablet plugged in.

