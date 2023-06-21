How to upgrade your Final Fantasy 16 inventory size

In Final Fantasy 16, your inventory upgrades can spell the difference between victory and defeat.

Potions are the most reliable form of healing in Final Fantasy 16, as all of the others are either on long cooldowns or, in the case of Torgal's healing howl, only allow you to recover HP that you've recently lost. This means that a clutch potion can turn the tide of a battle, especially in Final Fantasy 16's longer boss fights. If you want to succeed in one of the best RPGs out there, you're going to need an impressive healing loadout to match.

Fortunately, there's a way to upgrade the number of potions you can carry at once, giving you more staying power in toucher engagements. However, the first step of the questline involves tracking down a particularly elusive Hunt Mark to a very remote part of the map. To save you time and hassle, we've spelled out exactly where to find this creature, as well as how to upgrade your potion slots a second time 'round. Read on to learn more.

How to increase your Final Fantasy 16 inventory size

(Image credit: Future)

The quest to upgrade your inventory in Final Fantasy 16 can be found in the Hideaway about 1/3 of the way through the game's third act. On the bottom floor of Mid's Dungeon, you'll find an engineer.

If the quest is available, you'll see a green plus marker above his head, indicating not only that he has a quest for you, but that this quest will offer Clive a permanent buff. Talking to him will start with quest Weird Science, which will task you with tracking down Ash from a Bomb King.

(Image credit: Future)

Head up to the hunt board, and speak to the Moogle and you'll find that a new entry has been posted for the Bomb King

(Image credit: Future)

Though this may seem like a simple hunt mark, the location of the Bomb King is very much off the beaten path and is not immediately obvious. Fortunately, we've got you covered.

Final Fantasy 16 Bomb King location

(Image credit: Future)

To upgrade your inventory in Final Fantasy 16, you'll need to track down the Bomb King, who can be found in The Crock in the Empire of Sanbreque.

However, The Crock isn't an area that you're likely to have come across already, unless you've spent a lot of time exploring. To find The Crock, jouney South West from The Dragon's Aery Waypoint until you find a narrow path leading South East. Take the path, and keep an eye out for a sharp left turn.

Continue down this even narrower side path and you'll reach The Crock, where you'll find the Bomb King.

The Bomb King is a moderately difficult encounter, complicated by the fact that it summons lots of minions. Be sure to equip lots of area of effect attacks before going into battle.

Once you've defeated the Bomb King, simply return to the Hideaway and collect your sweet reward.

How to upgrade your Final Fantasy 16 inventory space even further

(Image credit: Future)

Looking for more inventory upgrades in Final Fantasy 16? Later on in the story, the engineer will offer you a follow-up quest called Even Weirder Science. Unlike its predecessor, this quest will conveniently mark the relevant locations on your map, asking you to clear out three Fallen Ruins in three different areas of the game.

Rather than having to go through the song and dance of tracking down your enemies manually, you'll find the usual quest prompts on your overworld map, marked by a green diamond.

Simply go to the three locations, beat up the Fallen, come back and you'll receive another increase to your inventory size.

With a veritable army of potions at your side, nothing will stand in the way of you conquering one of the best PS5 games of 2023.