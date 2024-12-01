Grab this discounted Fire TV Stick 4K and controller bundle in the best Cyber Monday cloud gaming deal I've so far

If you're keen to dive into the world of cloud gaming but don't know where to begin, then I have tracked down the best early Cyber Monday deal for you.

Right now you can grab a bargain bundle at its lowest-ever price ever. It contains a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Wireless Controller together for just $56.98 at Amazon. That's $5 less than buying separately and the cheapest it's been yet.

A similar deal is also around in the UK, where the bundle is now just £64.98 (was £119.98) at Amazon which is £5 cheaper than buying the two items separately.

This bundle gives you everything that you need to enjoy the fantastic Amazon Luna service, which is by far my favorite cloud gaming solution. A basic tier comes included with your Amazon Prime membership that grants access to a rotating selection of games plus some enduring favorites like Fortnite at no additional cost.

You can then upgrade to Luna+ for a monthly fee, which gives you access to even more titles on a wide range of devices.

The best early Cyber Monday cloud gaming deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller cloud gaming bundle: was $199.98 now $56.98 at Amazon At $63 off, I highly recommend this cloud gaming bundle. You get a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Wireless Controller, giving you everything that you need to dive into Amazon Luna games on your TV. If you've been interested in trying cloud gaming for less, then this is the best deal around ahead of Cyber Monday.

Of course, when you're not enjoying Amazon Luna the Fire TV Stick 4K is a capable media centre. It offers a 4K video streaming experience with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, in addition to full Alexa voice assistant integration.

It's a great little stick for the money and its small size makes it perfect to bring with you on a holiday – especially if you want to use Amazon Luna for your away from home gaming fix.

Xbox Cloud Gaming support has also been added to the hardware in a recent update, so this could be a really worthwhile investment for those with an existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a compatible Xbox Wireless Controller on hand.

If you're outside the US or UK, or just want to compare price, you can see the best rates on each individual item included in this bundle below.

