Grab this discounted Fire TV Stick 4K and controller bundle in the best Cyber Monday cloud gaming deal I've so far
Luna? I hardly knew her!
If you're keen to dive into the world of cloud gaming but don't know where to begin, then I have tracked down the best early Cyber Monday deal for you.
Right now you can grab a bargain bundle at its lowest-ever price ever. It contains a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Wireless Controller together for just $56.98 at Amazon. That's $5 less than buying separately and the cheapest it's been yet.
A similar deal is also around in the UK, where the bundle is now just £64.98 (was £119.98) at Amazon which is £5 cheaper than buying the two items separately.
This bundle gives you everything that you need to enjoy the fantastic Amazon Luna service, which is by far my favorite cloud gaming solution. A basic tier comes included with your Amazon Prime membership that grants access to a rotating selection of games plus some enduring favorites like Fortnite at no additional cost.
You can then upgrade to Luna+ for a monthly fee, which gives you access to even more titles on a wide range of devices.
The best early Cyber Monday cloud gaming deal
At $63 off, I highly recommend this cloud gaming bundle. You get a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Wireless Controller, giving you everything that you need to dive into Amazon Luna games on your TV. If you've been interested in trying cloud gaming for less, then this is the best deal around ahead of Cyber Monday.
As above, this bundle nets you a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Wireless Controller. It's the perfect thing to pick up this Cyber Monday if you want to get into cloud gaming and is designed to work seamlessly with the excellent Amazon Luna service.
Of course, when you're not enjoying Amazon Luna the Fire TV Stick 4K is a capable media centre. It offers a 4K video streaming experience with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, in addition to full Alexa voice assistant integration.
It's a great little stick for the money and its small size makes it perfect to bring with you on a holiday – especially if you want to use Amazon Luna for your away from home gaming fix.
Xbox Cloud Gaming support has also been added to the hardware in a recent update, so this could be a really worthwhile investment for those with an existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a compatible Xbox Wireless Controller on hand.
If you're outside the US or UK, or just want to compare price, you can see the best rates on each individual item included in this bundle below.
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, iPads & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Cheap TVs: deals from $69.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas trees: from $54.99 at Amazon
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattresses from $349 + free shipping
- Dyson: up to $250 off vacuums
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Lowe's: holiday decor & appliances from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Roborock: up to $700 off robot vacuums
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Shark: up to 55% off
- Target: furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, TVs and gifts
- B&Q: up to 20% off tools and home
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on home and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- HP: up to £550 off laptops
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Mobiles: SIM-only deals from £5p/m
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Smarty: 80GB SIM for £10p/m
- Sonos: up to 20% off
- Superdrug: gifts and haircare from £17.99
- Three: up to £635 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Toolstation: tools and smart home deals
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
- Vodafone iPhone 16 six months half price
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.