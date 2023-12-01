The Nitro Deck is still at its lowest-ever price, giving you a second chance after Black Friday

If you’re currently in the depths of your holiday shopping, then this nifty Nintendo Switch controller is well worth your consideration. The Nitro Deck by CRKD is easily one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories that is currently on the market. In a rare five-star review, our Hardware Editor Rhys called it “an essential Nintendo Switch accessory” and praised everything from its comfortable, ergonomic design to the premium hall-effect thumbsticks that are completely immune to drift.

In addition to working well with the original Nintendo Switch console, the Nitro Deck is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch OLED so it is sure to fit any system bar the much smaller Nintendo Switch Lite. Although the peripheral will normally set you back $59.99 / £59.99, which we still think is a fantastic price given the quality and features of what you are getting here, it received a price cut of $10 / £10 over the Black Friday period.

This was the first major discount that we have ever seen on the Nitro Deck but, if you missed the Black Friday sales, you currently have a second chance to get the controller at that reduced price over at Amazon in the UK and US where it is just $49.99 / £49.99. Although the discount is now only available for the plain white version of the Nitro Deck, rather than the more exciting mint green or purple variants we also saw on offer over Black Friday, it is still a great buy. You can rest easy knowing that this reduced rate matches the lowest-ever price we have seen on Amazon - so you’re definitely getting a good deal here.

Today's best Nitro Deck deal

CRKD Nitro Deck: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - A handheld controller that seriously delivers the goods, the Nitro Deck by CRKD is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market. Upgrade your play with its comfortable form factor and improved controls. Did we mention that it's compatible with Nintendo Switch OLED, too? UK price: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

You don't need to be in the US or UK to secure the best deals. Here are the top deals on the Nitro Deck in your region:

For other top Nintendo Switch accessories, see our guides to the best SD cards for Switch and the best Nintendo Switch controllers.