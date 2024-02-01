Save $200 on this premium 4K gaming monitor that's perfect for PS5 or Xbox Series X

If you own an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, then getting your hands on a high-end gaming monitor can be the best way to make the most of your console’s hardware capabilities.

This top deal on the G3223Q 32” 4K UHD Gaming Monitor at Dell, which sees the peripheral’s price plummet to just $599.99 (was $799.99), offers an eye-catching $200 saving on a premium monitor that’s absolutely perfect for console gamers.

Featuring a spacious 32-inch 4K panel with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, this is more than enough to let you experience the impressively clear and butter-smooth 4K 120Hz output supported by both the PS5 and Xbox Series X in select titles.

The monitor is readily compatible with PC too, where it can fully take advantage of the higher 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync for even smoother performance. This makes it ideal if you’re someone who enjoys alternating between PC and console play on the same desktop monitor. In addition to an adjustable stand, you’re also getting a small strip of LED backlighting that really helps sell the gamer aesthetic.

It's worth bearing in mind, however, that the monitor does not include any built-in speakers. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack though, which is compatible with most speakers, sound bars, or wired gaming headsets.

Today's best gaming monitor deal

G3223Q 32” 4K UHD Gaming Monitor: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Dell

Save $200 - This is a very tempting saving on a premium gaming monitor that's well-suited for consoles. If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X and want to play games at 4K at a buttery smooth 120Hz, then this is the perfect chance to upgrade for less.

Don't worry if you're outside of the US. Here are the best G3223Q deals in your region:

Want even more ways to upgrade your setup? See our guides to the best Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S accessories or the best PS5 accessories available now.