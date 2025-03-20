Finally, there's a discount I can really shout about on the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds

Discounts on the fantastic SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have been relatively hard to come by since their launch last year, but if you've been holding out for such a deal then today is your lucky day with the GameBuds dropping by nearly 20% in the UK right now.

The PlayStation buds in white are down to an excellent price of £129 (were £159.99) at Amazon, and if you're after the Xbox variants then there's super news here too as those buds have fallen to the same price at another retailer right now; they're just £129 at Currys (were £159.99).

It's not quite the buds' lowest-ever price somehow, but it's a serious chunk off a relatively new product - and one that is seriously good. These buds offer great value at their retail price, undercutting the likes of the Sony Inzone Buds, so this discount makes them unbelievably good value.

Sadly, I haven't found reciprocal US price cuts yet, but you can find links to the best prices stateside below too.

Today's best gaming earbuds deal

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are one of the few products I will always recommend and encourage people to go for and do so with the most enthusiasm. They are literally the best gaming earbuds money can buy in my view.

The buds offer the full package when it comes to what you want from gaming earbuds companions: they sound amazing out of the box (but can be tinkered with in a companion app), have a superb design and build quality, a wonderful feature set, and supporting a good battery life is the fact that you can wirelessly charge the case to get more juice.

If you're after maximal compatibility then go for the Xbox ones as they work across all platforms, while the PlayStation ones will cover you across every platform apart from Xbox consoles.

If you're not in the UK then you can find then find the latest and lowest prices on the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds below, wherever you are in the world, as presented by our automatically updating price-finding tech.