Finally, there's a discount I can really shout about on the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds

The best for much less

Discounts on the fantastic SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds have been relatively hard to come by since their launch last year, but if you've been holding out for such a deal then today is your lucky day with the GameBuds dropping by nearly 20% in the UK right now.

The PlayStation buds in white are down to an excellent price of £129 (were £159.99) at Amazon, and if you're after the Xbox variants then there's super news here too as those buds have fallen to the same price at another retailer right now; they're just £129 at Currys (were £159.99).

It's not quite the buds' lowest-ever price somehow, but it's a serious chunk off a relatively new product - and one that is seriously good. These buds offer great value at their retail price, undercutting the likes of the Sony Inzone Buds, so this discount makes them unbelievably good value.

Sadly, I haven't found reciprocal US price cuts yet, but you can find links to the best prices stateside below too.

Today's best gaming earbuds deal

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for PlayStation
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for PlayStation: was £159.99 now £129 at Amazon

A chunky discount of 30 quid means the excellent PlayStation GameBuds in white can be had for a value-busting price. These are the best money can buy so, seriously, jump on this deal now if you want some top gaming earbuds.

Black: £129 at Amazon

Price check: £129 at Currys | £159.99 at Very

US price: $159.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for Xbox
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for Xbox: was £159.99 now £129 at Currys

The 20% discount is running on the Xbox buds too, but you'll need to head over to Currys instead. These ones offer even more multi-platform compatibility working across all major devices, so you're getting even more value for money here.

Price check: £134.99 at Amazon | £159.99 at Very

US price: $159.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are one of the few products I will always recommend and encourage people to go for and do so with the most enthusiasm. They are literally the best gaming earbuds money can buy in my view.

The buds offer the full package when it comes to what you want from gaming earbuds companions: they sound amazing out of the box (but can be tinkered with in a companion app), have a superb design and build quality, a wonderful feature set, and supporting a good battery life is the fact that you can wirelessly charge the case to get more juice.

If you're after maximal compatibility then go for the Xbox ones as they work across all platforms, while the PlayStation ones will cover you across every platform apart from Xbox consoles.

If you're not in the UK then you can find then find the latest and lowest prices on the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds below, wherever you are in the world, as presented by our automatically updating price-finding tech.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.

