At its lowest-ever price, there’s no reason not to pick up the retro purple Nitro Deck

If you’re an avid Nintendo Switch user, there’s a decent chance that you’ve heard of CDKD’s Nitro Deck before. Easily one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market, the Nitro Deck can greatly enhance users’ handheld gaming experiences, and this deal from Amazon is a real tempter.

At the time of writing, Amazon is selling the limited-edition Retro Purple Nitro Deck for just $59.99 , offering a $30 saving on the usual $89.99 price. This is the lowest-ever price for this edition - for comparison, during Black Friday 2023, it was $69.99, which at the time we considered to be a fantastic deal.

It’s not just the nostalgic GameCube-esque purple color that makes this deal particularly worthwhile. Unlike the standard White and Black options, this one also comes bundled with a carry case that can house your Nitro Deck with your Nintendo Switch inside it.

For anyone unfamiliar with the Nitro Deck’s features, the main draw is arguably its Hall-effect joysticks . Rather than the sticks’ components requiring physical contact, Hall-effect sticks cleverly use electrical resistance in order to register inputs, which requires no contact at all. The benefit of this is that stick drift (an issue where control sticks register inputs incorrectly) can’t occur at all, which is a huge boon in this case since Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers notoriously struggle with this over time.

Save $30 - If you use your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode a lot, getting a Nitro Deck will enhance your experience. With Hall-effect joysticks, programmable back buttons, as well as an overall larger build that is comfortable to hold, this is a brilliant Switch accessory. This is the lowest-ever price for the Retro Purple colorway, cruising past its previous record low of $69.99 from Black Friday 2023. UK price: was £89.99 now £69.99 at Amazon



