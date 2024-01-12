Game Boy Advance classic Golden Sun and its sequel finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Nintendo has confirmed that two stone cold Game Boy Advance classics are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service next week.

Both Golden Sun and its sequel, Golden Sun: The Lost Age, will arrive on Nintendo Switch Online's Game Boy Advance library on January 17 (Wednesday), which is downloadable for subscribers of the higher Expansion Pack tier.

Nintendo released an accompanying trailer, showcasing fondly-remembered elements of two of the best GBA games. The trailer gives a brief story setup for both games and shows off each games' focus on intense battles and overworld puzzle solving.

Originally released in 2001, Golden Sun quickly became a hit thanks to its eye-popping 32-bit visuals that even allowed for sweeping, cinematic camera angles during battle. The game's Psynergy system was also impressive, allowing players to use their learned spells in the overworld to solve a variety of puzzles.

Lastly, the game's summonable Djinn companions could be equipped, mixed and matched to drastically affect a party member's stats. This in turn allows for a level of party customization almost on par with Final Fantasy 7's iconic Materia system.

Golden Sun and its sequel join a bustling Game Boy Advance library on Nintendo Switch now, that's been steadily growing since early last year. The curated catalog includes several other handheld classics like Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, Fire Emblem and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap.

We know that more titles will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online's GBA library, too, as the company plans to add F-Zero: Maximum Velocity and potentially more beyond as Golden Sun: The Lost Age hadn't previously been announced. Hopefully, Nintendo will continue its support of all its retro libraries in 2024, especially as we're very likely on the cusp of all-new hardware.

