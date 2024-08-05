Final Fantasy 14 Mobile has seemingly been announced by China

It looks like the existence of Final Fantasy 14 Mobile has been confirmed by the Chinese government.

The news was reported by Daniel Ahmad, director of research and insights at Niko Partners via X / Twitter. Ahmad writes that China has "approved a new batch of import games" with Final Fantasy 14 Mobile among them. The upcoming title is joined by an as of yet untitled Rainbow Six game, a Dynasty Warriors title, and Marvel Rivals.

A breakdown published on the Niko Partners website goes into further detail, stating that Final Fantasy 14 mobile is in development at Tencent's Lightspeed Studios and Square Enix with the Japanese publisher's approval. Ahmad adds further context in a follow-up post, writing that the game is "expected to be a standalone MMORPG" that will be a separate experience to the main game.

And that's all we know about Final Fantasy 14 Mobile so far. While the mobile version will likely share assets with the popular MMORPG, it's probably not going to be the full experience you'd get on console or PC. It's easy to imagine the game's cooldown-based combat system being somewhat streamlined for mobile devices, though.

Still, having a mobile version of the MMO makes a lot of sense. Player counts continue to rise following the launch of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail. The latest expansion is a transformative one, kickstarting an all-new story arc and introducing a graphical update that massively improves lighting, shadows and texture work.

The game has also recently been released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, allowing more players than ever before to take up the mantle of Warrior of Light.

You might also like...