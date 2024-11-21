EE's Black Friday PS5 Pro deal sees the console get a discount but also offers one of the best trade-in offers for your old PS5 we've seen so far

Want a PS5 Pro for less? UK retailer EE has discounted the console and is offering better trade-in value for your old PS5.

Right now, EE has dropped the price of the PS5 Pro to £659 (was £699), saving you a tidy 40 quid right there. But it gets better. Upon purchase of the console, EE will offer up to £260 trade-in value for an old games console, as well as email you a code to redeem £30 of extra trade-in credit.

For the record, that extra £30 doesn't seem to build on top of that £260 credit, rather, it allows you to save up to £260 in total upon trade-in. Still, that's pretty phenomenal value when most high-street retailers are offering less by comparison.

All in all, it means you can net yourself a PS5 Pro for potentially as little as £400. That's simply one of the best Black Friday PS5 Pro deals we've seen so far and makes purchasing a PS5 disc drive and vertical stand a bit easier to stomach.

Today's best PS5 Pro deal in the UK

was £699 now £659 at EE Mobile If you're still intending to buy a PS5 Pro, then this EE deal is unmissable. Especially so if you're planning on trading in your old PS5, as EE will add up to £260 of trade-in value. You may need to act fast, though, as we expect this deal to be extremely popular in the UK. Price check: Currys - £689

This is an utterly superb deal where you can potentially save hundreds of pounds on a new PS5 Pro console. If you're still looking to upgrade from your regular PS5 or PS5 Slim, then EE's deal is currently the best way to do so in the UK - certainly one of the overall best Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen in the region so far.

The PS5 Pro is typically a very expensive console, even by mid-gen refresh standards. However, it does boast various improvements over the base model, including its capacity for allowing you to play games at higher resolutions and framerates across the board. It also features 2TB of storage space and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for crisper overall image quality.

If you're not in the UK, check the list below to find all the best deals for the PS5 Pro in your region.