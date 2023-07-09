EA Sports UFC 5 is on the way

Electronic Arts has revealed that EA Sports UFC 5 is in development.

The highly-anticipated MMA sequel – the first addition to the franchise since 2020 – was announced on the game's official social media channels overnight.

EA is keeping its cards close to its chest, though: the 15-second video teaser is essentially just an animated logo and contains no gameplay or screenshots – promising only that a "full reveal" would follow in September 2023.

Coming soon #UFC5Full reveal September 2023 🗓️Sign up for more news➡️ https://t.co/vLBNhbt3QN pic.twitter.com/qIFoAmLbWNJuly 8, 2023 See more

Beyond that, though, EA was surprisingly taciturn, only inviting fighting fans to sign up to EA's UFC mini-site, where they can receive news, updates, behind-the-scenes content, exclusive offers, "and more".

No release window was given, nor any indication of what platforms we may be able to play it on, either.

We do, however, now know a little more about another of EA's celebrated franchises, The Sims. According to a now-deleted job listing that briefly popped up on publisher EA's careers website last week, The Sims 5 will launch as a free-to-play title for the first time .

The job advert was swiftly pulled offline, but not before the internet saw and screenshotted the website and advertisement, which you can still view in full on the web archive site, Wayback Machine.

