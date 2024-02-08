Disney and Epic Games are collaborating to create an entertainment universe connected to Fortnite

The Walt Disney Company has teamed up with Epic Games to collaborate on all-new games and an 'entertainment universe' for Fortnite. With the intention to expand the reach of beloved Disney characters, stories, and experiences, this could be an opportunity for Fortnite to implement even more iconic characters into its roster.

Many features are expected to come to Fortnite to create a more immersive experience as a result. Examples provided within the announcement include places to "watch, shop, and engage with content, characters, and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more."

Although this doesn't detail exactly what to expect, it sounds as if plans for an entirely Disney-oriented world may be added to the game, possibly similar to Disney Dreamlight Valley. On the subject of plans for the entertainment universe, Tim Sweeney, the CEO and founder of Epic Games, stated: “We’re collaborating on something entirely new to build a persistent, open, and interoperable ecosystem that will bring together the Disney and Fortnite communities.”

This new universe, like Fortnite itself, will be powered by Unreal Engine and intends to offer players a way to engage with and share Disney content. In addition to this, players will have the opportunity to create their own unique experiences and stories with characters.

The full statement on what we can expect from the collaboration was posted to the Walt Disney Studio website, but no release windows were shared. The project is still in incredibly early stages it seems, so it could be a while before we see more Disney content come to Fortnite proper.

