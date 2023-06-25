Diablo 4 and other Blizzard games DDoS attacks "have ended", says Blizzard

Blizzard has confirmed that the DDoS attacks that have plagued its games, including Diablo 4, for most of the weekend are now over.

Earlier today, Blizzard confirmed that it was "currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts", whilst players took to social media to share screenshots of notifications that had popped up on Battle.net, explicitly confirming that it was a "DDoS attack" that was resulting "in high latency and disconnections for some players".

After promising that the team was "actively working to mitigate this issue", the account later posted an update: "We continue to actively monitor an ongoing DDOS attack which is affecting latency/connections to our games". No estimated date or time for a resolution was provided at that time.

Fast-forward to this evening, however, and it seems the issue has now been resolved.

"The DDOS attacks that we were monitoring have ended," the team revealed, before linking players still reporting issues to a troubleshooting page.

[#Bnet] The DDOS attacks that we were monitoring have ended. If you are still unable to log in try https://t.co/NY39q2slWoJune 25, 2023 See more

"Perhaps Diablo 4’s most adventurous quality is the move towards an open world in the 'modern' sense," we wrote in our Diablo 4 review .

"What could have been a featureless, bland expanse is, instead, a delight. Brimming with intrigue and danger, the open world of Sanctuary fits the Diablo formula like a glove, providing the space in which the game’s macabre aesthetic and bold mechanical design cohere beautifully."

Blizzard's Rod Fergusson recently revealed that you'll need to make a brand new character to take part in Diablo 4's upcoming battle pass .

The battle pass – which is scheduled to launch in mid-to-late July, along with other seasonal content – means that your existing character (complete with class upgrades and gear) won't be able to experience the new content as you'll have to start from scratch.

Writing on Twitter, Fergusson – the general manager of Diablo – stated that: "to take part in the seasonal questline, mechanics, season journey and battle pass, you will need to create a new seasonal character".