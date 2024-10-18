Dbrand has returned with new Darkplates 2.0 - bespoke face plates you can put on your PS5 Slim

Electronics accessory maker Dbrand has just released Darkplates 2.0 - its updated version of the original model of PS5 face plates, this time for PS5 Slim consoles.

Darkplates 2.0 ditches the four-plate setup of the PS5 Slim, consolidating that into just two plates - one for each side. They come in a sleek black finish and even feature circular vents on each side allowing air to pass through easier. This should help the console run cooler overall.

Darkplates 2.0 are now available to buy from Dbrand's store page. There are versions for both the standard PS5 Slim as well as the Digital Edition, both coming in at $69.95 (though they're currently at a $10 discount). A magnetic stand can be added to your purchase for $10 extra, as well as a middle skin (ranging from $24.95 to $49.90) and even light strips (from $11.95 to $19.95 depending on the complexity of the pattern). Overall, you could be paying anywhere between $69.95 and $100.85 (outside of the discount period) based on your choices.

Wave 1 stock is shipping now, with further waves releasing in November, December, and January. So if you're interested, there seems to be plenty of time and stock if you're looking to purchase what might be a huge improvement over the PS5 Slim's base faceplates.

And as you might expect from Dbrand, the website isn't short of venomous jabs at Sony. "Do you think oxygen can pass through a 3mm panel of uninterrupted plastic?" the site's product description reads. "If you answered 'no,' congratulations: you're qualified to be our next (and only) Fan Scientist."

If you're unfamiliar with it, Dbrand was initially sent a cease-and-desist from Sony a few years back. The company was required to "promptly and permanently cease" production of the original Darkplates. For Darkplates 2.0, Dbrand insists it's not encroaching on any patent infringements, so the accessory could be here to stay this time around.

