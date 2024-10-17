Unity 6 will allow developers to create games more quickly and efficiently, and it's now available worldwide

Unity has announced that Unity 6, the latest version of its cross-platform game engine, is now available worldwide.

Unity 6 can be downloaded here, and is the company's "most stable and best-performing version of Unity" yet that has been built, tested, and refined in partnership with game developers around the world.

According to Unity, the updated software will allow developers to create games much faster and more efficiently than ever before and comes with new features like end-to-end multiplayer workflows, tools that target the mobile web, alongside new graphics capabilities that move workloads from the CPU to the GPU, improving CPU performance by up to 4X in internal.

Unity has also shared its plans for the engine post-launch, confirming that it will be "dedicating long-term product and engineering resources to Unity 6" to enhance features and add new functionality, while continuing stability.

"We are relentlessly focused on delivering tools to help game developers build games more quickly and efficiently while also facilitating innovation," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity. "We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that Unity 6 is at the heart of game development for years to come."

Alongside the launch of Unity 6, the company has also introduced some brand-new learning resources for developers, like Time Ghost, the latest Unity Originals real-time cinematic demo which includes advancements in environment building and character design, as well as Megacity Metro, a demo that showcases how to build a 100+ player cross-platform multiplayer game.

"Unity 6 gives our global multi-functional team the stability and scalability we need. The improved performance combined with features like the new WebGPU graphics API and the seamless live services integration make our workflow much more efficient and our production quality top-tier,” said Josh Loveridge, managing director of Stratton Studios.

"It's been a game-changer while developing PGA TOUR Rise. We’ve truly been able to push the boundaries of creativity at every step of the development pipeline."