Pre-orders for the reimagined N64, the Analogue 3D, go live next week

Analogue has announced that pre-orders for its reimagined Nintendo 64 console, the Analogue 3D, will open next week.

The company shared the news in a lengthy blog post where it shared even more details about the Analogue 3D, including its specifications, the first images of the system, and its price.

A black and white version of the Analogue 3D will be available to pre-order and both will be priced at $249.99 (around £192.33) Controllers, designed by 8bitdo, will be sold separately from the console and will cost $39.99 (around £30.99).

Pre-orders will open on October 21 at 8am PDT / 11am EST / 4pm BST. The system was originally slated for a 2024 launch, but Analogue has confirmed it will now launch early next year in Q1 2025.

The Analogue 3D is a modernized take on the N64 featuring 4K resolution that will upscale the console's classic games. Analogue calls it "the greatest multiplayer system of all time" and is 100 per cent compatible with every original N64 title ever made.

It's also region-free, features Bluetooth, dual-band Wifi, four original-style controller ports, and an SD card slot, and requires no emulation.

"Analogue 3D represents a milestone in video game preservation," Analogue said. "It’s not just a reimagining of the N64 - it’s the first fully compatible, hardware-accurate recreation, fully compatible with the entire N64 game library.

"After nearly four years of dedicated FPGA engineering, Analogue 3D overcomes the limitations of software emulation—no input lag, no graphic or audio inaccuracies, no timing or frame rate problems. This is the N64, perfected and true to its core."