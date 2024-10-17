Diablo 4 fans, feast your eyes on iam8bit's exclusive vinyl collection

Blizzard Entertainment and iam8bit have announced a Diablo 4 vinyl soundtrack release.

Pre-orders for the Diablo IV 4xLP box set are now live at the iam8bit official online store and will set you back $100 (around £77).

The four LPs will feature the iconic music from the game from Leo Kaliski, Ted Reedy, Ryan Amon, and Derek Duke. The discs included showcase designs that pay homage to some of the game's classes and named have colors named after classic moves: Grizzly Rage Gold, Grim Harvest Green, Frost Nova Blue, & Rapture Red.

Artist Ryan Brinkerhoff has crafted the album art, celebrating Diablo 4's fighters, with each sleeve paying tribute to a different class’s strength and iconography. The entire set is wrapped up in a gorgeous outer album box.

In addition to four LPs, the box set will also feature an exclusive code for an in-game Mount Trophy that can be redeemed via Battle.net and can be used by all classes.

"Getting around Sanctuary’s no easy task, but it’s a hell of a lot better when you’re looking your best - and nothing’s swankier than a precious ornament for your ride," iam8bit teases. "Whether you’re playing co-op with a friend or fighting online foes, you’ll be able to show off your devotion in style.

The exclusive Diablo IV 4xLP is expected to ship in Q2 2025, meaning buyers should expect their pre-orders to arrive between April and June next year.

Diablo IV launched last year for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. TechRadar Gaming rated the game five out of five stars, with writer Cat Bussell calling it a " meticulously crafted action RPG" that "sets a new standard for isometric, open-world adventures."