Cut the cord with this PS5 wireless gaming headset deal and get yourself a superb mid-range set for just $79

Going from a wired headset to a wireless one used to be something that was always expensive, and deeply painful on the wallet. Now, however, there are some superb wireless headsets that won't break the bank - and when they get discounts like the one we've highlighted today, it's an even easier upgrade to make.

Today you can get the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset for just $79 at Amazon (was $89.99). It's not a huge discount but takes the PS5, PS4, and PC gaming headset down to a superb value-busting price, and is the cheapest we've seen it go for weeks.

Today's best PS5 wireless headset deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWireless-Amplified-Nintendo-Lag-Free-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0B7TH582T%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $89.99 now $79 at Amazon

Save $11 - Getting this headset for under 80 bucks is a superb deal. It might not be the lowest-ever price (that was in February 2022) but it looks to be the lowest price for at least a month - and maybe longer. The value on offer here is exceptional - plus you get to cut the cord without blowing your wallet out of the water too. And just to be clear, this is the PS5, PS4, and PC variant. Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6513642&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fturtle-beach-stealth-600-gen-2-usb-ps-wireless-gaming-headset-for-ps5-ps4-white%2F6513642.p%3FskuId%3D6513642&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $79.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTurtle-Beach-Stealth-600-Gen-2-Wireless-Gaming-Headset-PS5-PS4-PS4-Pro-PlayStation-Nintendo-Switch-50mm-Speakers-15-Hour-Battery-life-Flip-to-Mute-Mi%2F430067974%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $99.99 UK price: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB08D46V1TK%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon - £52.25 (black colorway)

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is a slightly older model now, having come out in 2022, but it still holds its own, even in the face of its newer brethren the 600 Gen 2 MAX - and the premium Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset. It'll offer you bombastic and excellent gaming audio quality, a robust build quality that features a glasses-friendly design, and a solid 15-hour battery life. It's a superb PS5 headset or PS4 headset and is extremely attractive at this price point.

Not in the US, or want to cast the net wider in your search for a wireless gaming headset? Our price-finding tech has the latest and lowest prices on the Stealth 600 Gen 2 as well as a host of other top wireless sets below.