Ys 10: Nordics finally has a release window for its western localization

Ys 10: Nordics, the latest game in Nihon Falcom's long-running action role-playing game (RPG) series, finally has a western launch window.

The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch last September 28. Now, the upcoming game is making its way to the West via Falcom's longtime publishing partner NIS America. It'll land in 'Fall 2024,' so most likely between September and November of this year.

A PC version of the game will also be made available at this game, though it's not clear whether this version will be available via Steam, the Epic Games Store, or both.

In Ys 10: Nordics, players will once again fill the shoes of series protagonist Adol Christin. It's a decidedly younger version of the character, placing the tenth mainline entry somewhere towards the earlier side of the wider series timeline. Adol teams up with a warrior named Karja, and both can be freely switched between during play.

In addition to the on-foot loop of combat and exploration, players can also take to the high seas, exploring the ocean and various islands via boat. Enemy ships can can also be found out in the briny blue, so it won't always be smooth sailing as you explore the wider world of Ys 10: Nordics.

Western Falcom fans are quite used to only receiving one localization a year from the developer. However, 2024 marks two Western releases. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak is also due to launch in the West sometime in 2024, almost three years after its initial Japanese release. There's plenty to look forward to, then, if you're a longtime fan of both of Nihon Falcom's premiere franchises.

