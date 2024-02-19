XCOM-'em-up Xenonauts 2 will be getting new aircraft and weapons in fresh update
Upgraded fearsome ordnance
Xenonauts 2 is an old-school XCOM-alike that has you take control of a task force responsible for protecting the world from an extra-terrestrial threat. Though still in early access, the strategy game is about to receive a brand new update, bringing with it plenty of new content.
In a press release to TechRadar Gaming, producer Hooded Horse revealed that the latest update, patch 1.3, would be introducing all sorts of new features, "bringing new weapons and threats to the fore."
Thanks to the new patch, the alien menace will start using Cruiser-class UFOs to terrorize the people of Earth. Equipped with deadly fusion weapons, these will be a serious threat. However, the humans also get their share of new toys, too. Patch 1.3 brings Hover Tanks, as well as new types of dropships and interceptors for the Xenonauts. What's more, the press release hints that the fusion weapons on those alien cruisers will be salvageable.
"Those new fusion weapons look nice," teases Hooded Horse, "it would be a shame if they were captured, reverse-engineered, and turned against the aliens."
Patch 1.3 also brings with it some new maps, primarily for use in the early game. If you want to see everything on offer, you can check out the patch notes on Steam.
Moreover, Xenonauts 2 will be available at a 30% discount from now until March 4. Those looking to get their hands on the game can head over to Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store.
Xenonauts is a throwback to the classic XCOM formula pioneered by 1994's UFO: Enemy Unknown by Mythos Games. Though the series received a highly successful reboot in the form of XCOM: Enemy Unknown in 2012 by Firaxis Games, the Xenonauts series aims to capture the feel of those earlier titles by offering granular strategic decision-making and punishing, isometric combat. If you're looking for a less flashy, but extremely faithful treatment of the more traditional XCOM-style, we recommend having a look at the Xenonauts series for yourself.
Want more challenging titles? Check out our lists of the best PC strategy games and the best single-player games.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent.
Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.
Most Popular
By Tom Power