Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives on Meta Quest in December with Starfield and Halo Infinite to be playable

Xbox Cloud Gaming is officially coming to the Meta Quest 3 in December.

During the Meta Connect 2023 event on September 27, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that a year after its initial announcement, Xbox Cloud Gaming will be made available on the Meta Quest 3 VR headset later this year.

Meta Quest 3 owners will be able to access hundreds of "high-quality" Xbox games - as long as they have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription - including the upcoming Forza Motorsport, Halo Infinite, and even Bethesda's sci-fi RPG Starfield, which launched earlier this month.

Meta shared a teaser video on Twitter showcasing what the Xbox Game Pass library looks like within the VR headset, as well as demonstrated gameplay from the most recent Halo game in action.

💥 AND GUESS WHAT 💥Take your @Xbox games to all new levels on #MetaQuest3 with Xbox Cloud Gaming! Play 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣s of high-quality Xbox games — including @Halo Infinite, @StarfieldGame, and @ForzaMotorsport — all on a massive screen you can take with you anywhere. Subscription… pic.twitter.com/qCeJFaON2KSeptember 27, 2023 See more

Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass for the Meta Quest 3 was announced during last year's annual Meta Connect event, but the company didn't provide any further information at the time.

We also now know that the Meta Quest 3 will be released on October 10 and preorders are open right now. Meta is calling its latest VR headset its most powerful one yet and it comes with different versions, with the base 128GB version costing $499.99 / £479.99, while the 512GB model will come in at $649.99 / £619.99.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is already accessible through Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as compatible with mobile and tablet devices. Microsoft's move to partner with Meta and allow integrated Cloud Gaming play on the Quest 3 makes it the most recent platform where users can access the feature.

Earlier this month, alongside plans to release the next Xbox console in 2028, it was revealed through leaked internal emails from the FTC v. Microsoft case that Microsoft has been discussing plans to stream PC games through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

