WWE 2K24 reveals its full season pass and entire DLC character roster

The complete WWE 2K24 season pass has been revealed, detailing every post-launch downloadable content (DLC) update.

Ahead of the launch of the upcoming wrestling game based on the retelling of Wrestlemania's best moments, 2K Games has unveiled the full schedule for the season pass, which includes a ton of extra content.

The season pass is included as part of WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K24 40 Years of Wrestlemania Edition, both of which can be pre-purchased now, and will feature five post-launch DLC character packs, which amounts to more than 20 additional Superstars that players can select from the roster.

The second DLC pack, in particular, will feature pop-culture icons like sports analyst and professional wrestling commentator Pat McAfee and singer/songwriter Post Malone, among other iconic Superstars.

In addition, at launch, players with the season pass will receive the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack, which features an additional 200 Attribute Points, as well as the SuperCharger - a bonus that unlocks all base game WWE Legends and additional arenas.

The first DLC pack is set to release on May 15, with the following four to be released across the rest of the year, including on June 26, July 24, September 20, and November 13.

Although the season pass will feature all five DLC packs, players can also purchase each pack individually upon their release. You can take a look at the full details for each DLC pack below.

DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack - May 15th

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

MyFACTION Content:

ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card

Superstar Cards

DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack - June 26

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart Manager

MyFACTION Content:

Superstar Cards

DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack - July 24

Pat McAfee

Playable co-hosts - stay tuned for more info!

MyFACTION Content:

Co-Host Manager Cards - stay tuned for more info!

Superstar Cards

DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack - Sep 20

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee

MyFACTION Content:

Superstar Cards

DLC 5: WCW Pack - Nov 13

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Mr. Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

MyFACTION Content:

Superstar Cards

WWE 2K24 is set to launch on March 8, 2024, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

For more, be sure to check out our list of the best fighting games along with our pick for the best PS5 games available now.