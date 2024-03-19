World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm is a new limited-time 60-player battle royale available now

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's latest content update introduces a brand-new limited-time battle royale mode called Plunderstorm.

Plunderstorm, which arrives with version 10.2.6, invites players to the lands of the Arathi Highlands where they can take part in a pirate-themed, battle-royale event with up to 60 players to fight against, with solo and duo modes available right now.

Blizzard Entertainment says that with Plunderstorm, the user interface and abilities will be unique to the experience, so players can anticipate something a little different from the World of Warcraft they're so familiar with.

As with other battle royale games, like Fortnite and Apex Legends, Plunderstorm will also feature a shrinking map, forcing players to move closer to each other as they hide or fight their way to victory.

Although there can only be one winner, the developer notes that all players will make reward progress through the Keg Leg Crew renown track up to level 40.

A storm be on the horizon!60 players face off in the battle-royale-inspired Plunderstorm.Rolling out with weekly reset to all players with a WoW subscription. pic.twitter.com/zg3IMexOtUMarch 19, 2024 See more

Abilties in this mode will be "stackable up to rank 3 (epic)" and epic-level abilities can also be discovered in high-value rare NPC encounters and treasure chests.

Plunderstorm is open to all active World of Warcraft players, whether through applied game time or an active subscription, as well as WoW Classic players. Non-Dragonflight players will need to download and install the modern game client, however, but they don't need to purchase the latest expansion to play as the battle royale mode can be accessed on the character select screen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are rewards for both modern and WoW Classic players including a new parrot mount and a pet to celebrate the event, as well as additional transmog rewards for modern players.

Elsewhere, Blizzard has revealed the complete roadmap for World of Warcraft leading up to the release of the next major expansion, The War Within, the first in the new multi-part Worldsong Saga, a trilogy of expansions arriving next year.