World of Warcraft dev hints that MMO could be coming to consoles

Holly Longdale, vice president and executive producer of World of Warcraft has hinted that Blizzard Entertainment is considering bringing the MMO to consoles.

In an interview with our sister publication GamesRadar, Longdale was asked whether or not a console version of the game interested the developers at Blizzard, to which she responded: "Of course! Yeah, we talk about it all the time."

GamesRadar went on to ask Longdale if she felt that Blizzard could overcome the technical hurdles that would be involved in such a transition for the MMO. "Well, it depends on who you ask," she replied. "Frankly, I think we're pretty well positioned, which is kind of why we talk about it."

Released back in 2004, World of Warcraft has traditionally been confined to PC and MacOS. However, since being acquired by Microsoft, doors have opened for Blizzard when it comes to Xbox-centric resources and expertise. World of Warcraft on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One would certainly mark a new era for the game.

The potential for a console release aside, World of Warcraft fans certainly have a lot to look forward to, with the release of the game's next expansion, The War Within, announced at Blizzcon 2023.

This tenth expansion for the MMO juggernaut is slated for release in 2024 and will allow players to venture into subterranean territories beneath the world of Azeroth.

This latest expansion is but the tip of the spear, however, as Blizzard also revealed that The War Within would be the first part of a trilogy of expansions that make up what it calls The Worldsoul Saga. The second part of the triad, World of Warcraft Midnight, will have players return to the lands of Quel'Thalas to save the Sunwell from the sinister forces of the Void.

The Last Titan makes up the final entry in the saga and will take place in Northrend, the chilly northern continent introduced back in 2008 with the Wrath of the Lich King expansion.

