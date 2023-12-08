Upcoming metroidvania Tales of Kenzera Zau stuns with a beautiful score and thrilling combat

The Game Awards 2023 has revealed yet another upcoming game, and this time, it is Tales of Kenzera Zau, a thrilling metroidvania that seeks to explore grief in a new way.

Tales of Kenzera Zau will use puzzles, combat, and its bosses as a way to tackle loss and set players on a spiritual journey that will help them come to terms with it. The trailer introduces us to Zau, the protagonist, who is set on a path to find his father.

We also get to see the fantastic visuals and in-game fights, which are set in various hostile locations, so it looks like players will have to face lightning and lava while facing up against the goliath bosses. Ending with the god of death approaching the protagonist, Tales of Kenzera Zau looks like it will keep players on their toes from start to finish.

The metroidvania is currently set to release on April 23, 2024, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players will also be able to pre-order it right after The Game Awards 2023.

This story is developing...

