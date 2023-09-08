Thomas the Tank Engine mods are already in Starfield

Modders have already begun creating Thomas the Tank Engine mods for Starfield.

Starfield officially launched on September 6 and if you head over to Nexus Mods right now, you'll discover that players are hard at work creating mods that are both designed to optimize your experience and ones that are simply done for laughs. So, it was only a matter of time before someone ended up modding in Thomas the Tank Engine (via PC Gamer).

The scary-looking blue train from the children's show has become a sort of modding community icon, as he seems to have been modded into every game you can think of. Some of the more memorable Thomas the Tank Engine mods can be found for Bethesda's other popular RPG Skyrim - there's even one that replaces the game's dragons with trains - so of course the community was going to bring him to Starfield too.

User BulwarkHD has created a mod that replaces the skin of your robot companion Vasco, changing his look to blue and red, while also being fitted with an especially eerie Thomas the Tank Engine face that will stare into your soul.

The Thomas the Tank Engine Vasco Retexture makes it the first mod of the character and already has almost 400 total downloads, with over 6,700 views. If you want to have poor VASCO reskinned and have Thomas constantly staring at you aboard your ship or at the Lodge, it's a pretty simple download and install process.

For Steam players, all you have to do is download the file, copy over the mod's "Data" folder into your Documents/My Games/Starfield directory, and then change the StarfieldCustom.ini file with the required code on the mod page.

Other Starfield mods have been quick to appear in the game including faces of all kinds - including game director Todd Howard's that can appear in the game's flashlight.

Starfield is out now and is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, along with Xbox Game Pass.

