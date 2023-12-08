The Outlast Trials finally got a 1.0 release date along with console confirmation

The Outlast Trials finally has a confirmed date for its 1.0 release and various console platforms.

The Game Awards 2023 has come out strong yet again with a terrifying yet hilarious trailer for The Outlast Trials 1.0 release, which is scheduled for March 5, 2024. The minute video showcases all the horrified reactions from streamers who have dared to enter the twisted games since its release to early access earlier in 2023.

There's also more good news for console players as The Outlast Trials will become available to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on the release date as well. However, as of yet, cross-platform play hasn't been confirmed.

We took a look at The Outlast Trials earlier this year, in May, and were incredibly impressed by what we experienced. Despite giving us some of the biggest scares we've experienced this year, playing this horror game with friends is hilarious and a joy.

We've been spoilt for choice when it comes to great horror games in 2023. With contenders like Alan Wake 2 and Amnesia: The Bunker being released alongside indie games like Lethal Company, players have been able to scare themselves silly easier than ever.

However, if you're looking for a multiplayer horror experience, then The Outlast Trials is one of the best options right now. The incredible yet horrifying locations, coupled with the grotesque enemies that will chase you down with relentless dedication, ensure that your adrenaline levels never taper out.

The cooperation needed to complete the tasks also makes for fantastic replayability and some hilarious situations. More than one problem will arise from stubborn teammates and miscommunication, but that's all part of the fun and frustration.

