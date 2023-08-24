The Last Faith delayed to November, PC beta test open now

The Last Faith, the gothic metroidvania and soulslike action game, has been delayed and will now launch on PC and consoles in November.

During the Future Games Show last night, developer Kumi Souls Games debuted a brand new gameplay trailer alongside the new release month and confirmed a beta test that's now live for PC players via Steam.

Originally slated for an October release, The Last Faith draws on classic 2D pixel art games in a gothic, fantasy setting featuring non-linear exploration. The player takes the role of Eryk, who awakens with no recollection of his past, and soon realizes he's in a race against time as his mind and conscience begin to deteriorate.

"His desire for salvation from this affliction sets him on a cursed mission that crosses paths with ancient religions and divinities," the Steam page reads.

Players can experiment with an arsenal of melee weapons, arcane spells, and long-range firearms to beat a variety of enemies with a "huge range of custom executions to perform." One moment from the trailer even shows Eryk using a double jump with the help of some magical wings.

From the trailer, the atmosphere is quite reminiscent of Castlevania and Bloodborne, with some notable locations including an abandoned stone castle and a cemetery, with a Victorian-era aesthetic.

We also got a look at plenty of enemy encounters, along with what looks to be a five-headed snake boss fight of some sort.

The Last Faith is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It also looks like an extended demo will also be available soon on Steam, too, which will introduce new weapons, a new character class, and a deadly boss fight. For more on that, you can head over to the official website and register for a chance to play.

