The drop rate for Diablo 4's rarest items has been doubled for the holidays

Excellent news for fans of Blizzard Entertainment's grim fantasy role-playing game (RPG) Diablo 4. In a fresh new hotfix released for the game yesterday (December 20), it was announced that drop rates for Uber Unique items from endgame boss Echo of Duriel will be doubled.

However, it's worth knowing that the change will only be in effect until January 8 as part of a holiday celebration. As a developer note on the hotfix page puts it: "We're boosting Duriel Uber Unique drop rates until January 8 to help all those looking for that special piece of gear. Happy Holidays!"

For those not in the know, Uber Uniques offer massive, game-altering benefits which are highly prized by Diablo 4's endgame players. The Melted Heart of Selig, for instance, allows you to use your character's resource pool as a second health bar, radically increasing survivability, while the Ring of Starless Skies gradually reduces the cost of your abilities the more you use them. No matter which Diablo 4 class you play, these benefits are extremely powerful and well worth taking advantage of.

Though there's been no official word as to how often these items drop from the Duriel boss fight, the consensus in the community is that they drop roughly two percent of the time (via PC Gamer). With this having doubled for the holiday season, it looks like there's never been a better time to try and get your hands on one of these for yourself.

The hotfix also brought changes to the Metamorphosis Vampire Power. The 'Unstoppable' buff granted by the ability no longer scales with your Vampiric Power level and now provides a flat 2.5 seconds of protection. However, to make up for this, the ability has received a significant damage buff.

If you're in a part of the world where it gets cold over the Christmas season, I can think of no better antidote than to brave Diablo 4's hellfire-ridden locales. Happy hunting out there.

