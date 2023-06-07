Where to get Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, Crushed Beast Bones are a crucial material that you'll need if you want to upgrade your potions – an absolute must for any aspiring adventurer.

Diablo 4 is a game about killing and looting, and you'll need to master both if you want to brave the greatest challenges offered by the hauntingly gothic world of Sanctuary. Unfortunately, not all loot is created equal. Though almost all of it is useful, a lot of players find themselves hitting a stumbling block when it comes to tracking down Crushed Beast Bones.

Once you hit level 30, you'll need Crushed Beast Bones to level up your Healing Potion to its fourth tier. Given the importance of these potions, this step can almost be considered mandatory for Diablo 4 players. The last thing you want is to let your team down in Diablo 4 multiplayer because your healing potions weren't strong enough to see you through the fight. Read on to find out exactly where to track down Crushed Beast Bones and how to give your Healing Potions that all-important upgrade.

Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones locations

(Image credit: Blizzard)

In Diablo 4, Crushed Beast Bones can be found from "killing beasts and animals, as well as werecreatures", at least, according to the tooltip.

However, these enemy types aren't always that easy to track down. Fortunately, there's a solution in the form of two dungeon bosses who are guaranteed to drop give Crushed Beast Bones whenever you kill them.

The two bosses in question are called Gaspar Stilbain and Blind Odwyn. Of the two, Gaspar is the easier target, though he's still level 35, so not a great quarry for weaker characters to pursue.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Gaspar Stillbain can be found near a dungeon called the Whispering Pines, located in Scosglen. The Whispering Pines can be found in the Eastern corner of the Highland Wilds. Once there, simply head North-West and you'll come across an area called The Scar. On arrival, stick to the Northern wall and you'll bump into Gaspar in no time.

Gaspar won't put up much of a fight and will drop five Crushed Beast Bones every time you kill him. He respawns every few minutes or so, too, so spawn-camping him is a great way to farm the Crushed Beast Bones. He'll also drop a rare set of gloves called the Outcast's Handwraps which give the wearer extra ranks in Incinerate – a real boon for Sorceresses who specialize in Fire magic.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

If you're looking for a more challenging way to track down those Crushed Beast Bones, then Blind Odwyn is your best bet. Also found in Scosglen, Odwyn is located in The Shrouded Moors, in a place called The Blood Vale.

The Blood Vale is found just to the East of the Tirmair Waypoint. The area is represented by red pock marks on your map, so you'll easily know once you've gotten there. Nestled in the South-West corner, you'll find Odwyn.

This demon summoner is more of a challenge than Gaspar, but will reward you with five Crushed Beast Bones per kill, nonetheless.

Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones uses

(Image credit: Blizzard)

In Diablo 4, Crushed Beast Bones have a variety of uses. However, perhaps their most important use is in upgrading your healing potions.

To do this, speak to an Alchemist. You can find an Alchemist at any of Diablo 4's major settlements from Kyovashad to Corbach. No matter which path you've taken through the game, you will have unlocked Kyovashad at the end of the prologue, meaning that it's a safe bet for any potential upgrades.

The Alchemist in Kyovashad can be found in the South-Eastern part of the city. It'll also be marked on your map by a pestle and mortar symbol.

Once you've found the Alchemist, hand over your Crushed Beast Bones, and you'll be rewarded with a stronger healing potion for your troubles.

So there you have it, that's where to find Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4.